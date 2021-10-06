Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF (BATS:PSFD) Shares Up 0.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF (BATS:PSFD) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.40. 17 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF (BATS:PSFD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

