PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $662.00

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 662 ($8.65) and last traded at GBX 652 ($8.52), with a volume of 389668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 612.50 ($8.00).

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PageGroup to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PageGroup to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 621 ($8.11).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 621.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 585.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 31.41 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $9.40.

About PageGroup (LON:PAGE)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

