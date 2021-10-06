Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Short Interest Update

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,162,400 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the August 31st total of 828,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,599,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PALAF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. 1,893,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,173. Paladin Energy has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 14.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.
Paladin Energy Company Profile
