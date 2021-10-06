Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Short Interest Update

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,162,400 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the August 31st total of 828,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,599,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PALAF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. 1,893,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,173. Paladin Energy has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 14.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.

Get Paladin Energy alerts:

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing, exploration, and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.