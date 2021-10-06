Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Gap Up to $23.21

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.21, but opened at $25.15. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $23.84, with a volume of 1,975,363 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.01.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $14,662,921.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,676,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,555,398 shares of company stock worth $156,569,609. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

