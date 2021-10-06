Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) versus Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Financial Survey

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Certara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Certara shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Certara and Palantir Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Certara $243.53 million 21.57 -$49.40 million ($0.32) -104.31 Palantir Technologies $1.09 billion 41.49 -$1.17 billion $0.19 122.16

Certara has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Palantir Technologies. Certara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palantir Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Certara and Palantir Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Certara 0 3 4 0 2.57 Palantir Technologies 4 3 2 0 1.78

Certara presently has a consensus price target of $36.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.85%. Palantir Technologies has a consensus price target of $22.63, indicating a potential downside of 2.52%. Given Certara’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Certara is more favorable than Palantir Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Certara and Palantir Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Certara N/A -4.74% -2.94% Palantir Technologies -95.14% 20.55% 12.63%

Summary

Palantir Technologies beats Certara on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, and Australia. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. Palantir Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

