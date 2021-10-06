Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,448 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,630 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Palo Alto Networks worth $38,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total value of $1,304,226.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,130,531.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,684 shares of company stock worth $22,875,579 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $10.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $486.02. The company had a trading volume of 41,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,811. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.90 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $495.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.59.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

