Pangolin (PNG) Market Cap Reaches $28.52 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002586 BTC on exchanges. Pangolin has a total market cap of $28.52 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00057608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00100623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00132322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,408.72 or 0.99681377 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.95 or 0.06456764 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

