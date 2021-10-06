Pangolin (PNG) Tops One Day Volume of $2.05 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $28.52 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00057608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00100623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00132322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,408.72 or 0.99681377 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.95 or 0.06456764 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.