Paparazzi Hits 24-Hour Volume of $102.00 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Paparazzi has a market cap of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paparazzi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paparazzi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00050007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.12 or 0.00232023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00106446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00012047 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paparazzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paparazzi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.