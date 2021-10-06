Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Short Interest Up 29.8% in September

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 62.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the first quarter worth $307,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Park-Ohio stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,707. The company has a market capitalization of $308.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
Park-Ohio Company Profile
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.
Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.