Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Up to $4.29

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.39. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 51 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.09 million, a P/E ratio of 146.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter.
About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.
Featured Article: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.