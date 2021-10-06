Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Up to $4.29

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.39. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 51 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.09 million, a P/E ratio of 146.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Partner Communications stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 122.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

