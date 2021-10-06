Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. 3,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,629. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.