PayPie (PPP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Million

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. PayPie has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $5.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PayPie has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. One PayPie coin can currently be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00049683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.84 or 0.00242067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00107013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

