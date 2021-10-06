PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Short Interest Up 28.0% in September

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 894,800 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the August 31st total of 699,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $180,889.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 836,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,143.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 2,462 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,532.00, for a total value of $6,233,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,294 shares of company stock worth $6,514,850. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PaySign alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PaySign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

PAYS traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,857. PaySign has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.46.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.