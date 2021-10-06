PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Short Interest Update

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 205,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

PCB stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.47. 450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $288.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $156,000. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

