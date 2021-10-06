PCHAIN (PI) One Day Volume Hits $3.44 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. PCHAIN has a market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00047968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00234417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00101916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

