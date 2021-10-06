PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Shares Down 3.1%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 65.39 ($0.85). Approximately 27,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 96,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.83. The stock has a market cap of £43.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91.

About PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

