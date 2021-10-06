Pendle (PENDLE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.31 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000805 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $20.87 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00057189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00095299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00130216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,841.04 or 0.99867137 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,449.82 or 0.06282223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

