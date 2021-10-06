Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.88

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 872462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

PVAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist increased their target price on Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

