PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Short Interest Down 27.5% in September

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,500 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 462,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

PennantPark Investment stock remained flat at $$6.52 on Wednesday. 230,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.41.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. On average, analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

