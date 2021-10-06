PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sovarnum Capital L.P.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. PennyMac Financial Services accounts for 3.3% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sovarnum Capital L.P. owned about 0.13% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,107,000 after buying an additional 134,493 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 174.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 112,738 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 49.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 81.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 229,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 102,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth $4,504,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.43. 513,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.20.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $742.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

