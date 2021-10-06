Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,931 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.06. 42,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.73 and its 200 day moving average is $196.28. The firm has a market cap of $155.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.58.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.