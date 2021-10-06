Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 4,972 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 1,136.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

In other UDR news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,950 over the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.72. 17,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,316. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,054.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

