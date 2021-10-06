Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,257 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $8.57. 259,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,585,858. Skillz Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $4,543,716.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,259,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

