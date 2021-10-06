Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.65.

ESS stock traded down $5.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.33. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

