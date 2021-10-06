PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.77.

PEP traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $152.52. The company had a trading volume of 132,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,226. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.60. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

