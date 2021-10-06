Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,278 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Novartis by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. raised its position in Novartis by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in Novartis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $182.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.22.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

