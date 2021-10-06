Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires 16,234 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,088 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,109,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,434 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $$22.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,963,029. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.