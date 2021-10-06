Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,814 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,773,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,231,000 after acquiring an additional 332,959 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,087,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,421,000 after buying an additional 1,287,355 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,276,000 after buying an additional 1,078,211 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,735,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,276,000 after buying an additional 374,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $230,613,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 over the last 90 days. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.69. The company had a trading volume of 112,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,381. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

