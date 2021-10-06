Perennial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.18. The company had a trading volume of 487,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.64 and a 200 day moving average of $164.02. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

