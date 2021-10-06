Perennial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.1% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.91. 515,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,080,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.67.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

