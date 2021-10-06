Perennial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.0% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after acquiring an additional 32,674 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000.

VCSH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.31. 53,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,116. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

