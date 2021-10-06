Perennial Advisors LLC Buys 1,260 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 2.2% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,195. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.45. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.89.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

