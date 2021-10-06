Perennial Advisors LLC Buys 12,683 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

BATS FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,185 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

