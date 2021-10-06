Perennial Advisors LLC Buys 1,344 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 2.2% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,067,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $448,797,000 after buying an additional 121,931 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $159.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.39.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

