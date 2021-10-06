Perennial Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $192.86. The company had a trading volume of 267,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $129.16 and a 1 year high of $202.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.67 and a 200-day moving average of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.54%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

