Perennial Advisors LLC Has $6.20 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 1.8% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.57. The stock had a trading volume of 74,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,168. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on APH shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

