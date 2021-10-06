Perennial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,113 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.49. 1,146,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,295,646. The company has a market cap of $225.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

