Perennial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.0% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000.

JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,605 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73.

