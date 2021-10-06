Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 2,472 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Perennial Advisors LLC lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 2.1% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,446 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,492,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,620,000 after buying an additional 52,911 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,363,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,851,000 after buying an additional 35,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,345,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,579,000 after buying an additional 621,780 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,408,000 after buying an additional 903,560 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $61.85. 177,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,528. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.48. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KKR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

