Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,900 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 734,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other news, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 176,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $821,921.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 146,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $564,436.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 726,943 shares of company stock worth $2,624,687 and sold 694,032 shares worth $3,120,802. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFMT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,745. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $203.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of -0.82.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $32.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performant Financial will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

