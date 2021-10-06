Perion Network Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Perion Network in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.97.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PERI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $677.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 14,072.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 130,736 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 59,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,983,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 37.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

