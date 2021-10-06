Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Short Interest Update

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDRDY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded Pernod Ricard to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.03.

Pernod Ricard stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.64. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

