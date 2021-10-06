Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,606,000 after buying an additional 5,606,007 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,650,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,975,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,439,000 after purchasing an additional 596,150 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 3,947.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,658 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

PRGO stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.