Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,007 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 9.22% of Personalis worth $103,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Personalis by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Personalis by 38.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Personalis by 79.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Personalis during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,216. Personalis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $805.19 million, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $2,479,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,787 shares of company stock worth $2,753,745. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSNL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

