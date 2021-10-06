Phantasma (SOUL) Market Cap Hits $75.27 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $75.27 million and $2.45 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 43.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,197.56 or 1.00043617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00063652 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00051139 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005188 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001823 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.09 or 0.00487722 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,015,516 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

