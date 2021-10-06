Phantomx (PNX) Reaches Market Cap of $112,547.05

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 232% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $112,547.05 and $4.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 361.4% higher against the dollar. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.63 or 0.00334734 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002165 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.40 or 0.00756993 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.