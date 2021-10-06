Phantomx Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 232% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 361.4% higher against the dollar. Phantomx has a market cap of $112,547.05 and approximately $4.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.63 or 0.00334734 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002165 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.40 or 0.00756993 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

