PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Trading Up 1.8%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF)’s stock price shot up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.98. 12,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 56,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

About PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF)

PharmaCielo Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo’s principal and wholly owned subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS. The company was founded on July 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

