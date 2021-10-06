Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) Shares Down 8.3%

Pharnext SA (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, Cheuvreux raised shares of Pharnext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48.

Pharnext SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases in France. The company's products include SYNGILITY that has completed Phase III trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A; and PXT864, which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease, as well as Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

